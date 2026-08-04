Man accused of possessing videos of nearly 200 child sex abuse victims

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 8:32 a.m.

 
A man arrested for allegedly meeting with a teen boy to engage in sexual activity is now facing charges for suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material.

A man arrested for allegedly meeting with a teen boy to engage in sexual activity is now facing charges for suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

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SOUTH JORDAN — A 34-year-old Salt Lake City man accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in South Jordan is now accused of possessing a large amount of child sex abuse material.

Parker Andrews Mayberry was charged on Monday in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, police found suspected child sex abuse material on Mayberry's phone during a separate investigation.

"It was noted that approximately 82 videos were located on the defendant's phone and within those videos, approximately 200 children were observed being sodomized and sexually abused. During a search of the defendant's home to retrieve his electronics, it was also noted that he had cartoon drawings of young children … being sexually exploited," the charges state. "He also had multiple files of anime-style images depicting sexual acts with … children."

Mayberry was originally arrested on July 29 for investigation of nearly two dozen felony crimes, including sexual abuse of a child, sexual exploitation involving a minor and distributing harmful material to a minor. In that case, Mayberry is accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old boy at a South Jordan park to engage in sexual activity, according to police.

"During the investigation, it was found, the victim portrayed himself as a 19- year-old male on Reddit in multiple groups," a police booking affidavit states.

The boy's parents later provided police with their son's phone, according to police.

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Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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