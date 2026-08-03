Ogden man sentenced to up to 5 years in prison for stabbing

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Aug. 3, 2026 at 1:51 p.m.

 
An Ogden man was sentenced last Thursday to up to five years imprisonment in the non-fatal stabbing of another man last March.

An Ogden man was sentenced last Thursday to up to five years imprisonment in the non-fatal stabbing of another man last March. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

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OGDEN — An Ogden man has been sentenced to up to five years' imprisonment in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of another man last March.

Judge Camille Neider last Thursday sentenced Darnell Aticitty Jackson, 35, to zero to five years imprisonment for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, in the March 6 incident. He pleaded no contest to the charge on June 16, and it was reduced from a second-degree felony as part of a plea deal. A second charge of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jackson stabbed a man in the throat at the victim's Ogden home in the 100 block of Porter Avenue. "The victim stated that when he came home, he found Darnell in his room with a female roommate and confronted Darnell, and Darnell then stabbed him," reads the narrative of events in the plea deal.

According to original charging papers, Ogden police arrived on the scene minutes after the incident occurred and found Jackson cleaning up blood from the incident. Jackson received credit for 145 days of jail previously served.

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Police & CourtsWeber CountyUtah
Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

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