Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in August

SALT LAKE CITY — The shipping giant's streaming platform is featuring major releases in August, including "Sterling Point," "Reacher Season 4" and "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls," among other anticipated titles.

The new young adult mystery-drama series, "Sterling Point," created by Megan Park, follows an NYC teen visiting a Canadian island. Available Aug. 9, Grylls joins other survivalists in his latest unscripted adventure, and on Aug. 12, the popular "Reacher" series continues with a new conspiracy in Philadelphia.

There are plenty of other movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime this month, as well, including the following rundown:

Aug. 1

"Baby Boom"

"Back To School"

"Bandits"

"Barbershop"

"Barbershop 2: Back In Business"

"Barbershop: The Next Cut"

"Beauty Shop"

"Blue Velvet"

"Bridesmaids (Unrated)"

"Challengers"

"Colors"

"Cop Car"

"Everything, Everything"

"Fargo"

"Fighting With My Family"

"Hard Target"

"Hard Target 2"

"Hercules"

"Hoodlum"

"Interstellar"

"Into The Blue"

"Joy Ride"

"Just Go With It"

"Killing Me Softly"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Moonstruck"

"Mystic Pizza"

"No Way Out"

"Oblivion"

"Operation Finale"

"Overboard"

"Primate"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Quigley Down Under"

"Return To Me"

"Robocop"

"Robocop"

"Robocop 2"

"Robocop 3"

"Small Soldiers"

"Sudden Death"

"The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai"

"The Gambler"

"The Hustle"

"The Silencing"

"The Thomas Crown Affair"

"The Thomas Crown Affair"

"The Usual Suspects"

"What's The Worst That Could Happen?"

"Women Talking"

"Yours, Mine, And Ours"

Aug. 2

"Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes"

Aug. 5

"Sterling Point"

"Yankees on Prime"

Aug. 6

"WNBA on Prime"

Aug. 7

"NWSL on Prime"

"Piece By Piece"

"The Gates"

Aug. 8

"Journey To Bethlehem"

Aug. 9

"The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls"

Aug. 12

"Reacher" Season 4

Aug. 13

"WNBA on Prime"

Aug. 14

"NWSL on Prime"

"ONE Championship on Prime"

Aug. 17

"Blue Beetle"

Aug. 19

"Is God Is"

"Yankees on Prime"

Aug. 20

"NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter"

"WNBA on Prime"

"Yankees on Prime"

Aug. 21

"Back to the 90s"

"Good Fortune"

"NWSL on Prime"

Aug. 22

"WNBA on Prime"

Aug. 26

"The Last Sunrise"

"Yankees on Prime"

Aug. 27

"Nickel Boys"

"WNBA on Prime"

Aug. 28