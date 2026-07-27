Wildfire threatening ranches in Box Elder County

HOWELL, Box Elder County — A new wildfire is threatening a few structures in Box Elder County on Monday afternoon.

The East Promontory Fire, just 18 miles south of Howell, has covered more than 100 acres and is threatening "a few" ranches, according to Utah Fire Info.

New 🔥 Start: #EastPromontoryFire is burning approximately 18 miles south of Howell in Box Elder County.



The fire is estimated at 50+ acres and is wind-driven. Air and ground resources are responding. The cause is under investigation.



Please avoid the area and give firefighters… pic.twitter.com/Z0GZ5GEdbV — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 27, 2026

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Fire managers said the fire is "wind-driven," and air and ground resources are responding at the scene. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.