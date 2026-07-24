Man accused of stealing night vision equipment from Utah National Guard

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 24, 2026 at 6:23 p.m.

 
An Eagle Mountain man has been arrested for allegedly stealing night vision equipment from the Utah National Guard.

An Eagle Mountain man has been arrested for allegedly stealing night vision equipment from the Utah National Guard. (New Africa, Shutterstock)

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WEST JORDAN — State investigators have arrested a 31-year-old man and accused him of stealing night vision equipment from the Utah National Guard.

Aaron Samual-William Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday for investigation of theft.

The alleged incident happened in April at the Utah Army National Guard facility in West Jordan, 7563 South Airport Road, according to a police booking affidavit.

On Wednesday, Johnson was questioned by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation

"During the interview, Johnson stated he was a civilian contractor who worked for the Utah Army National Guard, and that he had access to night vision components and equipment. In the interview, Johnson admitted to taking high-dollar, military-grade night-vision equipment from the National Guard," the affidavit states. "The night vision equipment was described as image intensifier tubes, a primary component of night vision devices."

Johnson told investigators he had approximately 20 of the tubes and "estimated he had taken approximately 80 units total" and all the tubes were at his Eagle Mountain residence, according to the affidavit.

The police report does not state what Johnson was allegedly doing with the units.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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