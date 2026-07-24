Judge gives man second chance after stabbing at Pioneer Park led to critical injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who admitted to seriously injuring a man at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City will get a second chance after a judge suspended his prison sentence and ordered him to spend time in a treatment center.

Alex Jones, 33, was sentenced on Thursday to one to 15 years in prison for aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, but 3rd District Judge Diana Gibson suspended that sentence. She ordered him instead to spend time in jail until a facility that provides mental health and addiction recovery services has a bed for him, and then he will be released to them to begin four years of probation.

Gibson told him he must complete the treatment program and there would be "zero tolerance for any violence."

On Aug. 10, 2025, police found a 74-year-old man with cuts on his neck and arm at the park, 350 S. 300 West. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A police booking affidavit said based on a witness' testimony the man was sitting on a park bench when Jones stabbed him, based on comments from a witness.

When questioned, Jones made "nonsensical statements" about seeing demons and not remembering what he was doing.

Jones' attorney, Jason Poppleton, said the offense was serious and scary, but while in jail Jones has addressed his drug addiction and had been successful in various programs.

"We are here just asking mercy of the court to give him one opportunity," the attorney said.

Jones has been in jail for almost a year since he was arrested on the day of the incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 3 as part of a plea deal that dismissed a second, unrelated case where he was charged with failure to stop at the command of police and criminal trespassing, class A misdemeanors, in addition to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Before being sentenced, Jones said he made a "horrible decision" on a bad day.

"I'm really sorry for what I did. That's not like me," he said.

Prosecutors said the victim attended hearings near the beginning of the case, but that they had not recently been able to contact him.