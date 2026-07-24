43-year-old man killed in rollover crash near Fillmore

FILLMORE — A man is dead after a crash Friday on Cedar Mountain Road, just north of Fillmore.

The crash was reported early Friday morning by a local rancher who discovered a wrecked truck, according to a release from the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies found a single male occupant had been partially ejected from his white Dodge pickup truck when it rolled several times," police said in a statement.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Greg Bennett Wade of, Fillmore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.