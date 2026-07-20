Couple charged in connection with robbery that resulted in death of victim's cat

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City couple arrested last week for allegedly killing a man's cat during a robbery attempt now face first-degree felony charges.

Zachory Dee Wardle, 34, and Nicole Kay Estep, 37, were both charged on Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; assault, a class B misdemeanor and attempted theft, a class C misdemeanor. Wardle was also charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor; and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 7, Wardle and Estep confronted a former boyfriend of Estep's "and told him that they wanted to search his bags for stolen property. Wardle then threw a rock at (the man) striking him in the leg," according to charging documents.

The man tried to run away without his belongings, but Wardle ran after him, caught up and then tried to hit him with a metal pole, the charges state.

"Don't hit me, you're going to hit my cat," the victim said.

Wardle swung the metal pole and hit the man's cat that was on his shoulder, the charges state.

"The victim's cat fell to the ground and began convulsing. The victim attempted to aid his cat, Wardle attempted to strike him with the pole again, and the victim defended himself using a piece of wood," according to charging documents.

The victim was forced to turn and run and leave his cat behind.

"Wardle stated that pole hit the cat, breaking its neck and it died in his arms," according to the charges.

Police located the couple near 900 South and 900 West on July 15 and questioned them about the robbery.

"When asked if the victim's cat was on his shoulder, Wardle stated, 'the cat is always riding on his shoulder,'" prosecutors note in their charges, indicating that Wardle was aware of the cat's presence when he swung the pole.

Both Wardle and Estep were taken into custody after being questioned.