Man with history of threatening government officials charged again in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — A man currently charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat against Salt Lake County government officials is now facing an additional charge and accused of making more threats while on pretrial release.

Anthony Dominic Seven, 57, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with making a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

Seven was charged with an identical count of making a threat of terrorism in January. In that case, he made a post on a Salt Lake County social media page stating, "Pretty soon I'm going to shatter windows at the federal building in broad daylight then I'm going to the district attorney's office to let them know if handcuffs touch my wrist again it is government bloodshed. In my case, the government and some rich punks are the criminals. The loss of all my novel work is death to these punks in charge," charging documents state.

According to his new charges, while Seven was out of the Salt Lake County Jail on pretrial release, he left two voicemails with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

"My isolation was far worse for (unintelligible) 20 years. So bad that it drove me to the point where I am making threats against the government," he states in one voicemail, according to the charges.

"You know I would not only be justified in making those threats, I would be justified in the act. The acts ... ya know. Whatever it takes to get these … punks stop and the law of self-defense does apply here," the second voicemail states.

According to court documents, "Seven has a history of making threats against former and current government officials. He has an extensive criminal history throughout Utah, California. Nevada and Oregon. In California, he was convicted for making a threat against a judge and a terroristic threat."

Seven was convicted in 2021 of making a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, for threats against former Gov. Gary Herbert and federal magistrate Brooke Wells. He was placed on four years probation.

"He has previously made threats to take the lives of several public officials, including Bill Clinton, Barak Obama and George Bush," prosecutors note in their charges.