Ogden man gets nearly a year in jail for unlawful sexual activity with a teen

OGDEN — An Ogden man has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for sexual activity with a teen after the boy's mother discovered the man in her son's bedroom earlier this year.

Judge Catherine Conklin last Wednesday sentenced Matthew Lee Wolf, 46, to 364 days of jail with credit for 95 days served based on his conviction on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. She also sentenced him to zero to five years imprisonment on each count, with the terms to be suspended, and placed him on probation for four years.

Wolf pleaded guilty to the two counts on May 28 as part of a plea deal with the Weber County Attorney's Office. Several other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement, including sexual exploitation of a minor and burglary, second-degree felonies; distribution of material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony; and sexual abuse of a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the plea deal, Wolf admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy on April 12.

Wolf and the boy met online through an app and exchanged sexually charged messages and pictures, according to charging documents in his case. Roy police say Wolf later went to the boy's home, snuck into his bedroom without his parents knowing and engaged in sexual activity with him. The boy's mother caught on to Wolf's presence and let him know he "was not welcome," subsequently calling police.