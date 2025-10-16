Ford to recall over 59,000 vehicles over fire risks, NHTSA says

By Reuters | Updated - Oct. 16, 2025 at 2:38 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2025 at 11:19 a.m.

 
Ford Motor is recalling 59,006 vehicles over fire risks.

Ford Motor is recalling 59,006 vehicles over fire risks. (Rebecca Cook, Reuters )

Save Story

DETROIT — Ford Motor is recalling 59,006 vehicles that are equipped with engine block heaters for fire risks, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The U.S. auto regulator said the engine block heater in certain vehicles may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short-circuit.

The recall covers certain vehicles, including the Lincoln MKC, Explorer, Fusion, Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles, NHTSA added.

Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the NHTSA notice.

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

BusinessU.S.
Reuters

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  