Utah football player, Jamal Wallace, placed on 'indefinite suspension' after alleged rape

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah football player has been suspended from the program after he was arrested following an alleged domestic incident earlier in October.

Jamal Wallace, a backup defensive tackle at Utah, was arrested on Oct. 11 after a woman he had been dating said he forcibly raped her and then shared videos of the incident on a social media platform with others.

She said she tried to break free and started to cry, but it did not "deter him in the least."

The woman said she kept trying to "pull away," but he kept her there before he left the room. She said she was "frozen" during the incident and "thought if she just let it happen, it wouldn't last that long," according to court documents.

During the incident, the woman said Wallace took her phone, recorded the circumstances on video without her knowledge, and then sent it to five people on Snapchat. When the woman learned that he posted the videos, she felt "confused and disgusting," according to the documents.

After reviewing her Snapchat account, Salt Lake police said they found videos of the incident. Wallace was arrested on five counts of distribution of an intimate image and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Following his arrest, the university put him on an "indefinite suspension" from the program.

"We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11 and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program," U. officials said in a statement. "We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter we have no further comment at this time."

Wallace transferred to the U. in January ahead of the 2026 season, joining the Utes after two seasons with Tennessee. The senior defensive tackle played only one game for Utah — a few snaps against Idaho in Week 1 — but has otherwise been a depth piece for the Utes.