Pick Six Previews: Utah's defense should 'flatten' Colorado en route to a win

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got to 5-0 with a 41-24 win over Kansas Saturday night in a game that had a little bit of everything. Utah raced out to a 14-0 lead, but a strip sack deep in Utah's territory set up a short field for Kansas to get on the scoreboard.

The fumble, along with a pick and two underthrown balls, represent an uncharacteristic night for quarterback Devon Dampier. Later in the game, he did complete a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to defensive tackle Semi Taulanga in Utah's new "rhino" package.

In the fourth quarter, Utah led 34-24 with Kansas about to punch in a touchdown, but the Utes defense led a goal-line stand and pushed the runner out before he crossed the pylon. Three plays later, Wayshawn Parker took a Wildcat snap and exploded up the middle of the field for a 90-yard touchdown. That 14-point swing settled the game and Utah won 41-24.

Utah heads to Boulder, Colorado to face old Pac-12 rival Colorado in the late window Saturday night (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): Utah 56.5 (25th of 68 Power 4) | Colorado 43.8 (53rd)

2025 season: Utah 72.3 (10th) | Colorado 31.4 (63rd)

2026 season: Utah 72.3 (9th) | Colorado 36.2 (64th)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish third in the Big 12 race, and the Utes earned a preseason top 25 ranking with my No. 22 spot. They have surged up to No. 9 and are in a dead heat for the Big 12's top spot with BYU. Game Grader currently has Utah projected as favorites in all remaining games.

Colorado is now two years removed from its breakthrough 2024 nine-win season, and have struggled to find a spark. They went 3-9 last year and are off to a 2-3 start in 2026.

In the preview magazine, I projected Colorado to finished second-worst in the Big 12, and so far that expectation looks accurate. Colorado did manage a Power Four win in the opener, beating Georgia Tech 14-13 in Atlanta, but have lost their three other Power Four games by a combined 93-27. They are currently 64th (bottom five) in Game Grader.

Utah with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted rankings via Pick Six Previews)

Utah offense: 7th of 68 Power 4

Colorado defense: 22nd of 68 Power 4

Utah has scored 30+ points in 11 straight games — the longest current streak in FBS. They have done it with balance and rank in the top 10 in both rushing offense (238 yards/game) and QB rating.

My opponent-adjusted stats agree, where Utah is one of only four offenses to rank in the top 15 of rushing, passing, and the overall offense category; they join Indiana, Alabama and Georgia.

This has also been the most creative offensive scheme of 2026, often featuring both quarterbacks in the backfield together. Last week, Utah put a defensive tackle in the backfield as a lead blocker, and was eventually the recipient of a goal-line touchdown pass. The zone read options out of these formations are fun to watch — and frustrating for opposing coordinators to deal with in game plan.

Colorado went with a full reset on defense this offseason where all 11 starters are new transfers. The defensive line lost five guys to Power Four rosters, backfilled with mostly FCS or non-AQ players, but the new-look front has been a strength for the team.

In the opener, they neutralized Georgia Tech's power run game, and two weeks ago held Texas Tech to just 315 yards. Colorado has held all five opponents under their season-averages (yards/play).

Colorado with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted rankings via Pick Six Previews)

Colorado offense: 65th of 68 Power 4

Utah defense: 27th of 68 Power 4

Deion Sanders hired Brendan Marion to install his "Go-Go" offense — an up-tempo, spread, run-heavy offense that dominated the FCS ranks for the past few seasons. And in the opening win against Georgia Tech, Colorado impressed with 183 rushing yards.

In Big 12 play, however, they have struggled and have rushed for just 161 combined yards over the two losses to Baylor and Texas Tech, with an awful per-carry average of 2.2 yards.

Colorado has rotated quarterbacks for most of the 17 games since Sanders' son, Shedeur, went pro. Last week, Isaac Wilson — the former 2024 Utah Utes starter — threw three interceptions, including a 0-yard pick six in their own end zone. Wilson is currently dead last in the Big 12 in QB rating.

Look for Utah's defense to dominate this offense in all aspects.

Game prediction

Maybe I was a week early in calling for Utah's FBS record pick six streak to continue. This opponent looks like an even better Six candidate than Kansas.

Utah's defense should flatten the Colorado offense, field position will tilt their way, and Utah's offense will get their usual 30+ points here. Utah will get to 6-0 and stay on pace for a Big 12 title appearance.

Utah 34 | Colorado 10