The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recap of Utah's first week of camp; where Brett Ciancia sees the Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — Fall camp is underway, and those within the Utah football program are feeling optimistic about where they're at in the first part of camp.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the first week of fall camp and talks about the biggest storylines coming away from Morgan Scalley's first season as head coach. He also breaks down his rare opportunity to follow Scalley around for a day.

He jumps into the early rankings to see where Utah fits, while projecting forward for the season.

And then joining the podcast is Pick Six Preview magazine creator Brett Ciancia to talk about the upcoming season and where the Utes fit in this season in the national landscape.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.