Devon Dampier's connection with wide receivers already paying off in Utah's camp

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven was simply impressed.

His new quarterback, Devon Dampier, had made a next-level play at practice during the first two days of fall camp that embodied his growth and comfortability within the new offense, but it also spoke to the connection he's developed with his new arsenal of receivers.

The play itself was a sort of Dampier-receiver special.

"He gave the receivers a check that we never talked about — something in their offseason training when they were together," McGiven said. "He saw something, and the receivers reacted to the check. And he threw a big play off of it because of what he saw in attacking the coverage. I just kind of looked over at (Ryan Gunderson) and said: 'I don't know what you're teaching these guys, but that was kind of cool.'"

Dampier made a read, and his receivers were on the same page with the QB just two days into camp.

That connection between Dampier and Utah's receivers will get extra attention this season with McGiven calling the shots on offense. The veteran offensive play-caller has a penchant for highlighting his receivers, and Utah head coach Morgan Scalley and his staff did well to upgrade the position group.

Scalley even declared this year's wide receiver room the "best" he's seen in his time at Utah.

On paper — or looking at previous season stats — Utah has certainly upgraded at the position, but talent on paper rarely wins games alone. The biggest reason for the early success and optimism has been the connection Dampier and the receivers have developed over the last eight months.

Following spring camp, Dampier stepped up and rented an Airbnb and paid for the flights for several of his top projected receivers to join him in Arizona to work with his QB trainer, Mike Giovando, and receiver and route trainer James Everette Jr.

"It was awesome," former Utah State receiver Braden Pegan said. "We got a lot of extra work in, so we were just trying to hone in on that connection. I think it — honestly, I saw it already come out today, so I'm excited for the rest of camp and what's to come in season."

Back in June, I got the rare opportunity to follow Morgan Scalley around for a day to see how he operates as a head coach.



Here's my inside look at the Utah football program with Scalley at the helm.https://t.co/jIw86mm2Im — Josh Furlong (@Josh_Furlong) August 3, 2026

Most quarterbacks around the country work with their receivers during the offseason in play-run practices, but Utah receiver coach Chad Bumphis said Dampier's approach to the offseason was more similar to the professional ranks.

"It's been more of an NFL thing, but it just goes to the buy-in, right? They all want to be successful. They all want to make plays for us," Bumphis said. "Just to see them all get together, it's their vacation month. A lot of guys are hanging out, but they took it upon themselves. They wanted to go out and get some work and get better.

"I love it. And, again, it just shows that this is important to us. We want to win. We want to be one of the top offenses in the country. So it takes that, especially with some of the option routes we do — that takes a lot of offseason work; you've got to be on the same page with the quarterback. So taking that ownership and doing it on your own is huge for us."

For Dampier, there was no other way for Utah to have success this season than by him taking charge in the offseason.

"Yeah, I'm pretty involved — got to be. If I want success out of our team, I need to make sure I'm there at every single thing," Dampier said. "I also want that for my teammates, as well. I don't ever want to make anyone feel like they're obligated to get better. I want to give the vibe to my team that you see the way I work, you see that I want success for everybody, why not come follow."

It's still early in the process to what Utah hopes will be a successful year, but McGiven has already seen a noticeable change in the first couple days of practice. It's certainly not a finished product, and more development will be needed over the coming weeks, but there's optimism the offseason workouts will lead to big gains and versatility come September.

"You can tell that there has been a connection that is starting to be established, or getting established with the work that they put in the offseason," McGiven said. "And that manifests itself in practice the last couple days."

It's also led to more competition within the room as each receiver levels up their game in an attempt to see the field.

Bumphis said "it's a good problem" to have several receivers capable of being a contributor to the offense — if not for just providing versatility alone in how Utah hopes to spread the ball around to its playmakers.

"Got a lot of guys that can play, a lot of talented guys that deserve to be on the field," Bumphis said. "We'll go through camp, see who continues to make plays, who continues to grow every day, and we'll make a decision as a staff at how we rotate the guys. There's going to be a lot of guys that play, but just a matter of how we get them on the field, what position we put them in, so they can be successful."

The expectation has been that Pegan, San Jose State transfer Kyri Shoels, Mississippi State transfer Ricky Johnson and returner Larry Simmons will get the nod as first-string receivers, but Bumphis said returners Tobias Merriweather, Nate Johnson and Creed Whittemore have added to the "competitive room."

It's all about "how can you make yourself valuable," Bumpis said. It also helps to have a connection with the quarterback — one that has been built over an entire offseason.