Fans optimistic as Utah opens 2026 college football season

By Andrew Adams, KSL | Updated - Sept. 3, 2026 at 10:09 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 9:07 p.m.

 
Andrew Adams, KSL
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SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Utes took on Idaho in the football team's season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium, fans expressed optimism about the 2026 season.

Even before Utah raced to a 31-7 halftime lead, several fans told KSL they were impressed by the performance.

"I mean, Idaho? No chance, zero chance," said Jared Bourne, a freshman at the school. "We're rolling through them like a steamroller. That's all I've got to say."

It was a sentiment seconded by Jacob Timpson.

"Utah has grit," Timpson said. "We have real grit, real grit. Look at our stadium. We're playing Idaho. We have a ton of fans in there. Now, I did leave, but that's Utah."

Alex Cabrero, KSL

With a picturesque sunset enveloping the stadium, fans said football season had been sorely missed.

"I love seeing red, I love seeing Utah — makes me feel like I'm back with my family," said Timpson.

Summer Duffin and her friends said they didn't believe there was a better environment for a college football game in the entire country.

"The ambiance is just amazing," Duffin said during an interview with KSL. "Being surrounded by such good energy, everyone's excited for the game. It's like no other."

Though there were some notable changes for the 2026 season, including new head coach Morgan Scalley, fans said they were very hopeful about the Utes' chances against the rest of the schedule.

"We're going to win the next one, and it's just going to keep rolling on until we win that championship, baby," Bourne said. "That's what I want."

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Andrew Adams, KSLAndrew Adams
Andrew Adams reports for KSL 5 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Andrew’s news credits include breaking and covering national stories.
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