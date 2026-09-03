Wayshawn Parker goes for career-high 3 TDs as No. 21 Utah rolls past FCS Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah running back Wayshawn Parker promised a bigger season after narrowly missing out on 1,000 rushing yards last season.

It's safe to say he's taking his own advice.

The junior running back was the star of the night with three touchdowns — two receiving and one rushing — on a career night as No. 21 Utah rolled to a 66-14 win over FCS Idaho in the season-opener for the Utes.

Parker found the end zone quickly to open up the game with a 9-yard reception in the front of the end zone, and then added a 21-yard rushing score late in the first quarter, before adding his third — a career high — on a 3-yard receiving touchdown late in the second quarter.

He finished with an efficient 94 all-purpose yards, including 71 rushing on 12 carries and 23 receiving on three catches, as Utah (1-0) put up 633 total yards on offense against Idaho.

And though Parker highlighted his multi-faceted skillset Thursday night, it was an all-out showing from offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and the Utah offense, who utilized several playmakers to move the ball with ease against the Vandals.

Utah starting quarterback Devon Dampier finished the night after 2.5 quarters, throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing. It was the seventh straight game for Dampier with multiple passing touchdowns.

In relief for Dampier, Byrd Ficklin managed two passing touchdowns and 93 yards on 4-of-8 passing, while adding 70 rushing yards on a seven carries.

Utah State transfer receiver Braden Pagen highlighted his receiving skills for much of the night, and led the Utes with 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches, while adding a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

And though the offense stole the show on the night, it was the defense that got the Utes rolling early with an early interception from Trey Reynolds, setting up Utah's first score of the night. On the next possession, Utah forced a fumble that Rabbit Evans quickly jumped on to give Utah prime position again.

Reynolds' interception makes it seven straight games that Utah has recorded an interception, with 10 total picks coming over that seven-game stretch.

Idaho (0-2) managed two scores on the night, with Hayden Kincheloe capping off a 13-play, 75-yard drive on a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Starting quarterback Joshua Wood then added a 22-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to add to the score.

The Vandals finished the night with 225 total yards on offense, with Wood throwing for 111 and an interception on 9-of-27 passing in the loss.

This story will be updated.