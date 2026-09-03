KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 1 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to the college football season.

It's been a long offseason, but starting on Thursday, football games will be played, starting with Utah welcoming Idaho to town in a "revenge game," according to head coach Morgan Scalley, after the Vandals beat the Utes in 1993.

And then on Saturday, Utah State welcomes Idaho State to town, and BYU welcomes in-state opponent Utah Tech into LaVell Edwards Stadium in a highly-anticipated season.

The other two games this weekend include Clemson traveling to LSU on Saturday, and then Wisconsin and Notre Dame playing in a neutral site game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday.

Have what it takes to go undefeated this week?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for you to see. Can you do a better job than us? Probably, but that's the fun of it all.

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.