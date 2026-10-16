Trudy forecast to near Mexico's Pacific coast as major hurricane through the weekend

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 9:31 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 4:27 a.m.

Aida Pelaez-FernandezReuters
 
Fishing boats rest on the sand after being pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, October 15, 2026.

Fishing boats rest on the sand after being pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, October 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Javier Verdin)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MEXICO CITY; Oct 16 — Hurricane Trudy rapidly intensified on Friday, carrying maximum winds near ​120 mph (195 kph), and is expected to approach Mexico's Pacific coast as a major storm during the weekend.

Additional strengthening is still forecast before Trudy ‌nears the coast of Jalisco and Colima states late on Saturday as a life-threatening major hurricane, Mexican authorities ⁠and the US-based National Hurricane Center ​warned.

It is not expected to make ⁠landfall but will remain very close to the coast, about 60 to 65 ‌km away, and any ‌change in its path closer to shore will increase the severity of ⁠its impact, the head of Mexico's weather ⁠agency Fabian Vazquez said at a press conference.

"Everyone in this region needs to be very careful and stay alert over the weekend," he added.

Mexico's civil protection agency asked residents to start preparations for the storm's arrival by securing doors and windows, and removing objects that could be thrown around by the ‌strong winds.

"Trudy has the potential to even reach ​Category 4 or 5 intensity," said Alex DaSilva, a hurricane meteorologist at private forecaster AccuWeather.

Located about 235 miles (380 km) southwest of resort city Acapulco, the storm is expected to produce up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain in the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, increasing the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, according to the NHC.

HARD-HIT PACIFIC COAST

The hurricane will strike Mexico's Pacific coast, ​a region that has already been battered in recent weeks by storms that left several ‌dead and caused ‌severe flooding.

"The ⁠most critical conditions will start on Saturday, with very severe winds and waves along the coast, in an area that has already been affected for several weeks," Vazquez said.

Tropical Storm Simon continues to weaken farther northwest offshore, after dropping heavy rain along ‌the coast earlier as ​a hurricane.

Last week, tropical storm Rachel hit the ‌Baja California peninsula damaging ⁠1,500 homes, according ​to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Additional reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by ​Toby Chopra)

Photos

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  