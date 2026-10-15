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Oct 15 — A shooter opened fire on Thursday at ​an elementary school in Bend, Oregon and was promptly shot dead, and at least ‌two people were taken away by ambulance, officials said.

Sheila Miller, ⁠communications manager for ​the Bend Police Department, ⁠told reporters she had no information about ‌the shooter, who ‌was shot and killed. She also was ⁠unaware who it was ⁠that responded.

"We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect, it may have been a bystander," Miller said.

At least two people were transported to a hospital, but Miller ‌said she was unaware of ​their condition.

Police received reports of a shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School who fired at a vehicle, Miller said. Police were on campus within minutes at which time the shooter went down almost immediately, Miller said.

Bend ​is a city of some 100,000 people in ‌central Oregon, about ‌175 ⁠miles (280 km) southeast of Portland.

Silver Rail Elementary School serves grades kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages 5 to 11. It has about 450 ‌students and 40 ​staff members, Miller said.

(Reporting by ‌Daniel Trotta in ⁠Carlsbad, ​California, and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David ​Gregorio)