Mexican cultural group hosting joint celebration of US, Mexican independence movements

SALT LAKE CITY — A Mexican cultural organization is hosting a celebration to jointly mark U.S. and Mexican independence.

The United States on July 4 marked its 250th year of independence from Great Britain and Mexico marks its 205th anniversary of independence from Spain later this month.

The Centro Cívico Mexicano at 155 S. 600 West in Salt Lake City has organized a slate of activities in response, including a joint commemoration of independence for the two nations on Saturday. It goes from 6-9 p.m.

"We're going to combine the celebration of the two countries and, of course, the fact that we're neighbors forever. I doubt that there's ever going to be another country in between us," said Brandy Farmer, president of the Centro Cívico Mexicano.

The organization, Mexican Civic Center in English, also held a Women's Leadership and Education Panel on Friday. Other organizations involved include the Fundación Honoris Causa of Mexico, a binational group, and Santander University of Mexico, which helped select a slate of awardees for honorary doctorates, which were to be presented on Friday. Among the recipients are Farmer, Utah Rep. Angela Romero and Peter Corroon, a former Salt Lake County mayor.

At Saturday evening's event, the Centro Cívico Mexicano will recognize many others for their community involvement. There will also be tributes to both U.S. and Mexican independence. The replica of a famous bell sounded on Sept. 16, 1810, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato to mark the beginning of the Mexican war of independence will be reinaugurated. The Centro Cívico received the bell in 2020.

The sounding of the bell "was a call to arms for the Mexican people to take Mexico back from Spain," Farmer said. Mexico formally gained independence from Spain on Aug. 24, 1821.