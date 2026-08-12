Weather helps Widemouth 2 Fire containment but poses flooding risks

FILLMORE — Utah's largest wildfire is now 36% contained thanks to better weather conditions.

The Widemouth 2 Fire in central Utah has burned around 125,000 acres. The lightning-caused fire, which started July 27, grew quickly during a period of extreme heat. The fire even turned deadly last Friday when a firefighting helicopter crashed in Fishlake National Forest, killing both pilots on board.

Over the last few days, the weather has moderated, allowing crews to be able to increase the containment around the fire, officials said. But monsoon storms capable of heavy rainfall are expected in the area this week, which bring elevated flash flood potential, according to KSL meteorologists.

"Weather is always a hazard for firefighters," said Karl Hunt, a public information officer for the Widemouth 2 Fire. "With some of the monsoon moisture that we're seeing coming up this week, that can bring a lot of dry lightning, and so we're just being extra cautious when we're up on the hill, taking those precautions to keep our firefighters safe."

Nearby communities are also bracing for monsoonal storms and possible heavy rain.

"We're very concerned about it," said Fillmore Mayor Curt Hare, noting the city has been working "tirelessly" since last week to prepare against flooding, once Fillmore was out of immediate danger from the fire. "Obviously we've watched Beaver and seen what happened there, so this has been very frantic."

Beaver, just 45 minutes to the south, experienced catastrophic flash flooding last month after heavy rain fell on the burn scar of the Cottonwood Fire. Approximately 200 properties were impacted, the city's water supply was temporarily limited, and the damage was extensive.

With that in mind, Hare said Fillmore City has been working to clean out creek beds leading up to the canyon, create diversion ponds, put up jersey barriers and place sandbags around homes.

A tractor is seen in Fillmore as the town prepares for potential flooding. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

The city of Provo has donated thousands of sandbags to Fillmore, even filling a new load on Thursday morning, along with equipment and jersey barriers. Nearby Delta has also helped, according to Hare.

"We're hoping that the sandbags will protect us, but you never know what will come down the creek," said Katrina Rhinehart, a Fillmore resident whose home is surrounded by sandbags. "We're just preparing for the worst."

It's unclear when the Widemouth 2 Fire will be fully contained, officials told KSL, noting the fire has a long perimeter. The Millard County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that all areas west of the fire are now on "Set" evacuation status, including zones northeast of Fillmore that were previously told to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, a fast food company is trying to make life for firefighters and residents in Millard County a little easier. Little Caesars will send a mobile pizza kitchen to Fillmore next week, according to a Facebook post from the town of Kanosh.

The company's "Love Kitchen" will be stationed at 500 N. Main St. in Fillmore on Aug. 19-21, planning to serve 1,100 free pizzas each day from noon to 3 p.m.