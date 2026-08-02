Widemouth 2 Fire prompts evacuations near Kanosh, Fillmore

FILLMORE — A wildfire, known as the Wildmouth 2 Fire, burning in Millard County prompted evacuation warnings and a state of emergency Sunday morning as strong winds pushed the fire north. Officials focused efforts on protecting lives and nearby communities.

The weekend marked a major advancement for the blaze after it initially began on Thursday. According to Utah Fire Info, southern winds pushed the fire north along the forest boundary, creating what officials described as "catastrophic" fire behavior. They said rapid fire growth made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly engage the fire's forward progression.

A multi-agency incident management team for northern Utah said crews were prioritizing evacuations and simultaneously working with local agencies to protect structures and infrastructure.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from structures overnight and all homes were intact by Sunday morning, but officials warned residents they may see a large smoke plume and dark skies as the fire continues.

Evacuations

Twenty-five homes were evacuated in Kanosh, Meadow and the Paiute band of Kanosh, the U.S. Forest Service announced. The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah declared a state of emergency for the Kanosh Band Reservation at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Tribal members were instructed to seek shelter in Fillmore.

Mandatory evacuations were in place in Fillmore from 500 South, east of Highway 99 extending to 1600 South as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a National Weather Service X post.

The National Weather Service said there was a shelter available at 45 West Center St. and to call 911 for help if you cannot leave the area.

Relayed from the Millard County Sheriff: Fillmore from 500 S, East of Hwy 99 extending south to 1600 S. Mandatory evacuation; life-threatening, fast-changing conditions. Take only what you have prepared by the door. Do not stop for more. Help neighbors if safe. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 2, 2026

The Millard County Sheriff's Office urged residents in Fillmore from 500 South to Reservation Road to prepare to possibly leave due to the threat nearby.

In addition, Highway 91, Corn Creek in Kanosh and east of 500 West in Meadow are closed, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post. Residents were asked to avoid the area east of I-15 from Fillmore to Kanosh and avoid driving on I-15 in the area unless necessary.

Officials urged residents east of I-15 between Fillmore and Kanosh to stay alert for evacuation notifications sent through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. Residents who may need additional time to evacuate or feel unsafe were encouraged to leave before receiving an official notification.

The lightning-caused fire was mapped on Saturday night at 10,300 acres. Winds reaching 30 mph pushed the blaze to grow, according to Millard County Sheriff Steve O'Camb. By Sunday morning, the fire reached more than 36,000 acres in size, stretching more than nine miles.

The Kanosh mayor asked residents to stop all outside watering to help protect the community's spring water supply if the fire reaches the area.

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah and the U.S. Forest Service's Fishlake National Forest are providing updates as conditions change.

Federal assistance

By Sunday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it would send funds to help with firefighting costs in relation to the Wildmouth 2 Fire, after the state requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant.

"The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires," the FEMA news release stated.

The grants provided "do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire," it said. Additionally, they could be used for "field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies."

Contributing: Tyrese Boone

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