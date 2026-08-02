Intense Ogden Valley name debate ends, for now, with leaders opting to maintain the status quo

OGDEN VALLEY, Weber County — Leaders of the new Weber County city that came into being last January have ended the debate about the locale's name, at least for now, opting to stick with Ogden Valley.

"It's a very emotional topic for people in the valley, more so than the tax increase or anything else," said Mayor Janet Wampler. "It speaks to identity."

The city has been known as Ogden Valley, but as the locale formally came into being, those involved in the incorporation process said officials would have a more formal discussion about whether to keep that or change the name. Weber State University officials assisted with an online survey launched last May to get a gauge of sentiment and on Thursday, the Ogden Valley City Council voted 4-1 to stick with Ogden Valley.

The decision didn't come without strong debate. The top pick in the survey was Eden followed by Eden Valley and Pineview, the name of the reservoir the city surrounds. However, sentiments among the public speaking out on the topic at Thursday's meeting seemed splintered, with opinions all over the place.

One man made the case for Liberty, the name of a development within Ogden Valley, and seemed unenthusiastic about a name using "Ogden," noting the presence of the cities of Ogden, South Ogden and North Ogden in Weber County. "There are new cities formed every day and they get new names and people get used to it," he said.

Another man made the case for Ogden Valley, warning of "unintended consequences" if the name is changed. The new city, expansive and home to around 7,000 people, sits east of Ogden through the Ogden Canyon on the backside of the Wasatch Mountains. It formally came into being last January after several years of talk and effort.

Underscoring the intensity of the discussion, Wampler, speaking Friday, lamented that the two officials who headed the look into the naming of the city have been "mistreated, yelled at and denigrated" by some in the community. "We knew that no matter what happened ... people were going to be upset," she said.

At any rate, officials can revisit the issue in the future, she noted, but for now, the city has more pressing issues to focus on, notably creation of the 2026-2027 budget. "We're still busy setting up a city," she said.

City leaders are mulling a 512.6% property tax hike to make sure the new city has enough revenue to cover expenses. But because of a missed deadline last January in the incorporation process that's outlined in state tax code, the Utah State Tax Commission said the city couldn't pursue the increase. The city sued, a judged upheld the tax commission determination and now city officials are appealing to the Utah Supreme Court, according to Wampler.

The massive hike would generate an extra $2,475,138 in property tax revenue per year for the city. If the city challenge to the tax commission decision ultimately stalls, city leaders have discussed implementing a transportation utility fee on city households, though it wouldn't generate as much as the proposed tax hike.