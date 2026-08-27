Millard County campground evacuated after Spring Branch wildfire sparks

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 27, 2026 at 4:41 p.m.

 
The Spring Branch Fire in Millard County is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

The Spring Branch Fire in Millard County is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Copeland Anderson)

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SCIPIO, Millard County — A campground was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a new wildfire in Millard County.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office said the Spring Branch Fire sparked west of U.S. 50 and south of Scipio.

The Maple Grove Campground was evacuated as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Spring Branch Fire was at 11 acres in size as of Thursday afternoon.

At this time, no injuries or structural losses have been reported. The sheriff's office asks the public to avoid the area and keep the roads clear for emergency personnel to get through.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Utah wildfiresOutdoorsCentral UtahPolice & Courts
Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
Devin Oldroyd covers breaking news.

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