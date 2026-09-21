Utah boy gets cancer-free surprise at Fairpark's demolition derby

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old Utah boy who battled cancer got a surprise Saturday night that turned a demolition derby into a celebration his family won't forget.

Silas Anderson was the VIP guest at the Utah State Fairpark's Day of "Wreck"oning Demolition Derby as part of a special Make-A-Wish Utah event.

Silas and his family got to go backstage, meet drivers and tour the pits before Silas was driven into the arena for the national anthem.

However, Silas didn't know the biggest surprise was still coming.

After the anthem, Make-A-Wish Utah revealed that Silas' wish to visit Hawaii with his family is coming true. The trip was made possible by a grant from the Chartway Promise Foundation to Make-A-Wish Utah.

"He's been battling cancer. He's a brave kid, energetic and adventurous," said Daniel Dudley, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah. "We're hosting him at the demolition derby, where he's going to find out his wish of going to Hawaii (to) hang out on the beach with his family is coming true."

Silas was diagnosed with stage four adenocarcinoma when he was 10 years old. His father, Travis Anderson, said the cancer is typically diagnosed in babies.

The family also went through genetic testing but did not find an explanation for why Silas developed the cancer.

Anderson said his son stayed positive throughout his treatment.

"He kept that smile on his face and said, 'God has him,'" Travis Anderson said.

Now, Silas is cancer-free and back on the football field, where he plays safety for his team. Looking back on everything he has gone through, Silas said he is grateful for where he is today.

"I feel amazing after all that," Silas said. "It's amazing. It's crazy how I went through all of that and then look at me now."

Now, Silas and his family have a trip to Hawaii to look forward to — a chance to celebrate his recovery and make new memories together.