Orionid meteor shower's glowing streaks and fireballs will light up the sky

NEW YORK — The Orionid meteor shower creates one of the most brilliant displays in the night sky each fall — but this year's celestial event may have a dimmer showing due to a bright moon.

Unlike the recent Draconid meteor shower, a treat for early sleepers, the Orionids will reward those who stay up late or rise in the dark hours before dawn.

The shower, which appears every year as Earth passes through the debris trail left by Halley's comet, is predicted to peak at noon MDT Wednesday. That means the best time to spot the quickly flashing meteors will be during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday, according to EarthSky. Sky-gazers across the Northern and Southern hemispheres should start to see meteors zip by after midnight local time.

Just a few days before the full moon rises on Oct. 26, the waxing gibbous moon will be 76% illuminated Wednesday night, according to the American Meteor Society, which could make it harder to spot the shower during parts of the viewing period. But the bright moon is expected to set a few hours before sunrise, so sky watchers will have an optimal window to spot up to 20 meteors per hour.

The Orionids bring streaking fireballs

Orionid meteors are known to fly by at high speeds, streaking through Earth's atmosphere at 41 miles per second. Some of the glowing space rocks can leave behind lingering trains that remain visible for seconds to minutes, while larger debris fragments can create exceptionally luminous fireballs as they break up in the atmosphere, according to NASA.

The Orionids appear to originate from the direction of the Orion constellation, hence the shower's name, but meteors will be visible across the night sky.

Halley's comet completes one orbit around the sun about every 76 years, shedding dust and debris along the way. Earth crosses paths with this trail every October, and again each May, which results in the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. But unlike our planet, Halley's comet moves in a retrograde orbit, meaning it moves in the opposite direction around the sun.

For the best view of the Orionids, avoid areas with intense light pollution, such as urban areas with streetlights. Sit in a reclining lawn chair or lie on your back to get a wide view of the sky.

Upcoming meteor showers

There are more meteor showers to look forward to as the end of the year approaches. Here are the peak dates to glimpse these dazzling celestial events, according to the American Meteor Society.