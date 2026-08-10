North Korean hacking group builds AI tools for cyberattacks, report says

By Joyce Lee, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 11:35 a.m.

 
Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023.

Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023. (Dado Ruvic, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A North Korean hacking group developed AI tools for cyberattacks, Genians reports.
  • Genians found Kimsuky using AI for phishing, malware and data analysis.
  • U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kimsuky in 2023 as a North Korean espionage group.

SEOUL, South Korea — A North Korean hacking group built large language model ​tools and collected software that could help automate cyberattacks, analyse stolen material and produce more convincing phishing campaigns, ‌a South Korean cybersecurity firm said on Monday.

The cybersecurity firm, Genians, said it ⁠found evidence that the North ​Korean-linked group Kimsuky had set ⁠up tools for running and managing AI models locally, ‌including Ollama, GPT4All and ‌Msty, alongside document search technology known as retrieval augmented ⁠generation (RAG).

According to the company, the ⁠tools could allow operators to process documents without sending sensitive information to outside AI services.

Genians also found AI agent development frameworks, speech-to-text software and Cursor, an AI-assisted coding tool, on infrastructure it linked to the campaign.

The findings suggest ‌Kimsuky is moving beyond using generative ​AI to create phishing lures and is building capacity to integrate existing AI models into malware development, data analysis and attack automation, Genians said in a report.

Genians also said it found finance and cryptocurrency-themed decoy documents that appeared to have been generated with AI. The materials were designed ​to resemble legitimate investment reports and other workplace documents, it said.

The ‌company's findings could ‌not ⁠be independently verified.

North Korea has for years used state-linked cyber units for espionage, financial theft and revenue generation, according to U.S. and South Korean authorities, as well as cybersecurity experts.

The U.S. ‌Treasury in 2023 sanctioned ​Kimsuky as a North Korean ‌government-controlled cyber-espionage group, saying ⁠it gathered ​intelligence in support of Pyongyang's strategic objectives.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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