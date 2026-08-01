'Enhance the lives of every Utahn': Cox launches $5M AI research funding program

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Aug. 1, 2026 at 12:04 p.m.

 
Gov. Spencer Cox at the 2025 Utah AI Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2025. Cox on Thursday launched a $5 million grant program to fund artificial intelligence research that improves the lives of Utahns.

Gov. Spencer Cox at the 2025 Utah AI Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2025. Cox on Thursday launched a $5 million grant program to fund artificial intelligence research that improves the lives of Utahns. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Gov. Spencer Cox launched a $5 million AI research grant program for Utah.
  • The Utah AI Moonshot Program is seeking to fund projects aimed at tackling mental health, water, and healthcare issues.
  • Applications open Saturday and close Oct. 15; winners announced Nov. 30.

SALT LAKE CITY — In a move aimed at accelerating statewide innovation, Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday launched a $5 million competitive grant program to fund artificial intelligence research that improves the lives of Utahns.

Officially dubbed the Utah AI Moonshot Program, the initiative is designed to empower researchers, students and other innovators throughout the state to take a stab at tackling some of the state's most pressing challenges.

"Whether that's expanding healthcare access in our rural communities or perfecting precision water management, we are looking for bold, creative solutions that will make a real difference in our daily lives," Cox said in a video announcing the initiative.

Part of Cox's "pro-human" AI initiative, the grant will fund projects across five focus areas: mental health, water, healthcare, autonomous systems, and an open category for emerging AI opportunities.

Additionally, funding is available through three scaled award levels:

  • Spark Grants: up to $50,000
  • Pathfinder Grants: up to $200,000
  • Moonshot Awards: up to $1 million

The application portal will open on Saturday, and submissions are due Oct. 15.

Funded through the Higher Education Research Funding Pilot established by HB373, the grant program is administered by the Nucleus Institute in partnership with the Utah System of Higher Education,

A release from the Nucleus Institute noted that applications must be "sponsored and presented" by the president of a Utah university.

"The program is intentionally structured to welcome student researchers and rural innovators alongside established research institutions," said the release. "Competitive projects will address meaningful challenges facing the state, strengthen Utah's strategic industries, and demonstrate a clear pathway toward real-world application."

Awardees will be notified on Nov. 30, with winners set to be recognized at the 2026 Utah AI Summit on Dec. 8.

"Instead of watching from the sidelines, we are stepping forward with the ingenuity that has always defined our state, actively guiding the future of technology to enhance the lives of every Utahn," Cox said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering northern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.
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