End of the search bar: Why Utah businesses are racing to solve the 'GEO' puzzle

LEHI — If you own a business in Utah, the way customers find you is about to undergo its biggest shift since the invention of the smartphone.

The "search bar" was the undisputed king for the past two decades. You typed in a few keywords, Google gave you 10 blue links and you clicked on one. That era is effectively over as of March. With Apple's recent integration of Google's Gemini into Siri, every iPhone user from Logan to St. George now has a "Generative Agent" in their pocket — one that doesn't want to give you a list of websites, but a single, definitive answer.

The stakes for Utah businesses are a lot higher.

This spring, Utah's legislature passed nine AI-related bills into law, one of the most aggressive state-level AI pushes in the country. One of those laws, the Balance Act, took effect July 1, requiring public schools to implement formal AI policies before the fall semester. For local business owners, the message is clear: AI is no longer a future concern. It is a present one.

Welcome to Generative Engine Optimization

"The search engine is moving from a browser tab to a voice in our ear," says Kevin Williams, founder of Park City-based Ascend AI Labs. "We are moving toward 'Zero-Click Commerce,' where the AI doesn't just find the dentist; it books the appointment and handles the handshake without you ever seeing a website."

In the old world of SEO, you could "buy" your way to the top with enough backlinks and technical wizardry. In the world of GEO, AI is looking for something much harder to fake: correlation and trust.

Williams describes a phenomenon he calls the "Snap-To." Because AI models like Gemini and ChatGPT are designed to make the user happy, they hate doubt. They want to provide the best possible recommendation to ensure the user stays in the app.

"The LLM (large language model) wants to get the best answer to the person as fast as it possibly can," he said. "If your data is incomplete or your reputation is messy, the AI won't 'snap' to you. It will move to the next business where it has the highest correlation of trust. Once the AI decides a competitor is the 'winner,' it becomes a self-reinforcing cycle that is very hard for others to break."

'Pro-human' edge: Authenticity as a requirement

While the shift sounds technical, the solution is surprisingly human. Tyler Brown, head of SEO at the Lehi-based agency Big Leap, argues that GEO is actually an invitation for Utah brands to find their soul again.

"AI has done a really good job at finding brands that have a personality – brands that are genuine," says Brown. "We tell our clients: you can't just do a technical audit and optimize a website anymore. You have to ask: Who are you? Why should people care? People notice different, align to genuine and evangelize delight."

Brown points to a recent success story in Utah: Awardco. The Lindon-based employee recognition platform saw its AI visibility skyrocket almost overnight. When Big Leap first started tracking Awardco's presence across 150 AI-related prompts, the company appeared in just 14% of them — well behind its competitors. The catalyst for change wasn't a technical tweak to the company's code; it was a major public relations break surrounding its billion-dollar valuation.

"The day after that news broke and high-authority publications picked it up, the AI started referencing those articles immediately," Brown said. Within months, Awardco's AI visibility climbed from 14% to 46%.

"PR and SEO have merged. To be found in 2026, you have to be a 'verified entity' that the AI trusts," he said.

Can 'Mom and Pop' still win?

In a world dominated by data-heavy giants like Expedia or Amazon, can a local Utah shop compete? Williams is cautiously optimistic, but warns that the "little guy" has to lean into what the giants can't: sentiment.

"Expedia can't really be authentic; it's too big," he said. "But a local business has the ability to add an opinion and a community connection. AI models are now scraping Reddit, local forums and every single Google Map review to find 'sentiment.' If your customers are evangelizing you online, the AI sees that as a high-trust signal."

Brown goes a step further. He's watched AI search begin to expose the operational weaknesses of large, privately funded companies that can't adapt quickly — and surface the smaller businesses that simply do good work.

"It's almost leveled the playing field," he said. "It's a bit of a Cinderella story for the locally owned businesses that always did it right but never had the marketing budget to compete."

Both experts agree: the biggest risk is putting your head in the sand. "If your organic traffic from search engines drops by 20%, or 50% because people are getting their answers directly from Siri, do you have a Plan B?" asks Williams.

The Monday morning audit

For Utah business owners looking to stay visible in the Gemini-Siri era, the experts suggest three immediate steps:

Audit your "transaction friction": If you are a transactional business (dentist, dry cleaner, restaurant), can an AI agent "handshake" with your booking system? If there's too much friction, the AI will recommend the competitor who makes the booking easier. Measure "LLM Presence": Use tools like Google Analytics to see how much referral traffic is coming from ChatGPT, Perplexity or Gemini. Even if it's only 1%, remember, this is the "research layer" where your future customers are making up their minds. Become a "Verified Entity": Stop chasing keywords and start chasing authority. Earned media, local community engagement and responding to every single review (positive or negative) are no longer just "nice-to-haves" — they are the data points the AI uses to decide if you are the "best" answer.

In Utah's Silicon Slopes, the code is changing, but the mission remains the same: be human, be helpful and be the business that the "agent" trusts enough to recommend.