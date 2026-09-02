CD Projekt H1 profit jumps 37%, beats estimates

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 11:33 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 10:04 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo)

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GDANSK, Sept 2 — Poland's biggest game ​developer CD Projekt RED on Wednesday reported a 37% rise ‌in half-year net profit compared with ⁠the previous ​year thanks to ⁠strong sales of games.

• ‌Net profit was ‌249.1 million zlotys ($66.70 million) beating ⁠analysts' expectations ⁠of 201 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll.

• Revenue for the period rose 23% to 435.3 million zlotys.

• Company ‌will release remaster ​of its blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September 29.

• "The Witcher 4" targets 2028 release window.

• "This year a significant contribution (to revenue) came from licensing our IP – ​an activity which is ‌progressively becoming ‌more ⁠important for us, and which reflects the recognition and status of our brands within the ‌global popular culture," ​CFO Piotr Nielubowicz ‌said.

($1 = 3.7348 ⁠zlotys)

(Reporting ​by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Matt ​Scuffham)

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