Park City synagogue vandalized; hate-crime enhancement considered

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PARK CITY — A Park City synagogue is rebuilding its sign after it was vandalized days before the Jewish community celebrated Rosh Hashanah.

Temple Har Shalom's sign was damaged over Labor Day weekend. Letters were ripped off, and the Star of David was damaged. Rabbi Jeff Dreifus said the incident was especially surprising because of the synagogue's long history in the Park City community. "What I think is surprising is that an attack like this would happen in Park City. Jews for a very long time (have) been a big part of this community and really part of the fabric of life here."

Dreifus said the vandalism made members of the congregation feel targeted. "Someone in this community wants us to feel unsafe. Unsafe to be Jews, unsafe to practice Judaism here and unsafe to feel at home in what our community feels is our Jewish home in the mountains."

Rabbi Jeff Dreifus of Temple Har Shalom in Park City said the vandalism surprised him because of the synagogue's long history in Park City. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL)

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the damage as criminal mischief, which involves intentionally damaging someone else's property.

Investigators are also considering whether a victim-targeting, or hate-crime, enhancement, could apply. Adding potential charges or enhancements would ultimately be decided by the Summit County Attorney's Office.

Dreifus said this is the first public display of antisemitism against the congregation that he can recall. "In terms of a real public display of Jew hatred, this is the first one, and I do have to say, as a Jew in America, this is not surprising. Unfortunately, synagogues all over the country (are) being attacked, and Jewish communities, all over the country, feel under attack."

Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident.

Dreifus said the congregation will continue investing in security and plans to rebuild the sign, better than before. And despite the vandalism, he said the congregation will continue using the synagogue as a place to worship, learn and gather. "This is our Jewish home, and we come here to pray together, to learn together, and to be together, and the fact that somebody in this community wants us to not feel safe doing that is a real shame. But we're gonna keep our heads high."

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.