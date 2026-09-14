Smithfield Utah Temple will open to the public next spring ahead of dedication

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 10:27 p.m.

 
A rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that the open house for the temple will run from Feb. 25 to March 27, ahead of the temple's dedication on April 18, 2027.

A rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that the open house for the temple will run from Feb. 25 to March 27, ahead of the temple's dedication on April 18, 2027.

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SMITHFIELD, Cache County — After almost five years of construction, the Smithfield Utah Temple will be dedicated on April 18, 2027, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the dedication date on Monday, along with the dates for an open house that will run from Feb. 25 to March 27. A media day will be held on Feb. 22, and tours for invited guests will be given on Feb. 23 and 24.

Ground was broken on the temple in June 2022 in a ceremony attended by Elder Cook and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. It was announced a year earlier in April of 2021 by then-President Russell M. Nelson.

"Our hearts are full of appreciation for those who have gone before us and who have laid the foundation for a temple in northern Cache Valley," Elder Cook said in the dedicatory prayer. "We pray that this temple will be a beacon of light for the communities it serves."

It will be the second temple in Cache County, which has not had a new temple since 1884 when the Logan Utah Temple was completed. The Smithfield temple is a three-story, 81,000 square-foot building at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.

There are 32 temples in Utah either in operation, under construction or renovation and announced.

The Ephraim Utah Temple will be dedicated by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 11. Its open house runs through this Saturday.

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsUtahNorthern UtahReligion
Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

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