Groundbreaking announced for Lehi temple

LEHI — Ground will be broken for the Lehi Utah Temple on Dec. 5, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

Elder John A. McCune, first counselor in the Utah Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking, the church announcement said. The ceremony will be held about two and a half years after late President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple in April 2024.

The church previously released the location in Lehi's foothills and an exterior rendering of the temple, which will be about 85,000 square feet. It will sit with a new meetinghouse on a 22.48-acre property at 3950 North and Center Street.

There are 24 operating temples in Utah and eight temples either announced, under construction or being renovated. The Salt Lake Temple will reopen next year after a six-month open house and celebration following its extensive renovation.

The Heber Valley Utah Temple is also under construction, along with the Smithfield Utah Temple, which is set to be dedicated on April 18 after an open house.

The church's statement about the groundbreaking said the "primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriages, which allow families to be united forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living."