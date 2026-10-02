Watch live: Celeste Maloy, Kent Udell take debate stage in 3rd Congressional District race

Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 5:57 p.m.

Bridger Beal-CvetkoKSL
 
Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, left, and Kent Udell will debate Friday as they campaign for Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, left, and Kent Udell will debate Friday as they campaign for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Kent Stewart Udell for Congress)

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ST. GEORGE — Two candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District will go head-to-head in a debate Friday evening, with Election Day just over a month away.

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, is seeking her second full term in Congress. She represents the 2nd Congressional District, but is running in the new 3rd District thanks to a redrawn map.

She is being challenged by Democrat Kent Udell, an engineer and academic who is running for office for the first time.

Maloy and Udell qualified for Friday's debate by clearing the 10% polling threshold set by the Utah Debate Commission. Maloy earned nearly 45% support compared to Udell's 26% in a poll conducted by the commission.

Several other candidates did not qualify for the debate stage, including Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley, Libertarian Michael Stoddard and a pair of independent candidates.

Friday's debate will begin at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast from the Eccles Fine Arts Center at Utah Tech University in St. George.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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