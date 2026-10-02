Bicyclist dies in Kaysville crash

KAYSVILLE — A man died Friday afternoon after a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.

The accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. in Kaysville near the intersection of Main Street and Nicholls Road, according to a police statement.

The male cyclist, 70, died at the scene of the collision, police said. Paramedics tried to save his life shortly after the accident.

Southbound Main Street was closed at Burton Lane Friday evening, and police said drivers should find an alternative route.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.