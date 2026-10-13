Watch live: Blake Moore, Peter Crosby take debate stage in Utah's 2nd District race

LOGAN — Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, will face Democrat Peter Crosby in a debate Tuesday evening as both men campaign to represent northern Utah in the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Moore is seeking his fourth term in Congress, where he serves as the vice chair of the House Republican Conference. He currently represents Utah's 1st Congressional District, but is running in the 2nd District thanks to a newly-redrawn map.

Crosby is director and project manager for a higher education research company, according to a Ballotpedia candidate survey. He is running for Congress for the first time.

Tuesday's debate will be moderated by Heidi Hatch. It is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission and held in the Chase Fine Arts Center in Logan.

This story will be updated.