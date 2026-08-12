Vineyard councilman steps down, takes new job with Provo City Council

VINEYARD — In the latest shakeup to local government officials, Vineyard City Councilman Ezra Nair is stepping down from his position to work for Provo.

Provo announced Wednesday Nair would be appointed to the position of executive director for Provo City Council. Council Chair Katrice MacKay said Nair's breadth and background in public service sets him apart, making him a prime choice for the position as he understands local government from multiple perspectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ezra as our new council director," MacKay said. "His extensive experience in our community and his established relationships with many of the city's key partners mean he can hit the ground running from day one."

As the council's executive director, Nair will oversee the City Council office, providing leadership in advancing the council's legislative priorities, policy development and day-to-day operations, the city said. His position also coordinates with the mayor's office, city administration, community organizations and residents.

"We are confident his leadership and experience will be a tremendous benefit to the Council and the residents we serve," MacKay said.

Nair also serves as the Utah County administrator and previously worked as the city manager for Vineyard. He said he is committed to fulfilling the council's promise of providing responsive, transparent and resident-focused leadership for the community.

"I'm excited to join the City Council team at Provo City. I've appreciated collaborating with them over the years and look forward to supporting them in this new capacity," Nair said. "Provo's reputation of strong community values, thoughtful growth and strategic innovation make this opportunity an incredible privilege."

Nair first announced his resignation from Vineyard City Council on July 29, saying his last day would be Aug. 30.

"I have sincere passion for government administration and have gained a much deeper and more personal level of empathy for all the government officials that I serve. I continue to love our community and wish the best for all of our professional employees going forward," Nair said.

Nair was appointed as a councilman for Vineyard in December when Councilwoman Sara Cameron resigned after the general election when almost the entire council was replaced by new candidates. Cameron claimed in her resignation that the city, and the recent election, was rewarding "performance politics, misinformation, and efforts that undermine collaborative, fact-based decision-making" causing an environment that "has cost our city dearly."

Mayor Zack Stratton, however, called the latest election "a mandate from the citizens to change some things." Stratton and the three new council members — Jacob Wood, David Lauret and Parker McCumber — were all backed by Councilman Jacob Holdaway, who was a staunch opponent of the previous council and mayor.

Holdaway initially ran in tandem with Cameron when they were both elected to the council in 2023. But since being in office, Cameron appeared to distance herself from Holdaway, and several city decisions were made with only Holdaway opposing.

The new council, however, seemed relatively united except for Nair, who was appointed by the previous administration. Despite him butting heads with some of his fellow council members on recent issues, Nair said he is confident the city remains in good hands with the new city manager Brian Voeks.

"Despite all the craziness and some of the actions I've strongly disagreed with, I've genuinely enjoyed much of my time on the council serving you all. My primary goal in stepping into this role was to ensure we had administrative experience going through a time of serious transition," he said.

Tensions in the city flared earlier this year when Stratton made significant changes to city staff, causing Cameron and multiple residents to speak out against the changes during a council meeting. A few weeks later, former city employees spoke out, saying they were forced out of their positions, including one employee who claimed a councilman was harassing her, but the city affirms the changes were for "organizational alignment" and all resignations were voluntary.

With Nair stepping down, the council will soon be made up of completely new people compared to the last year's city council, marking a substantial shift for the city. Vineyard has not announced yet how or when Nair's position will be filled.