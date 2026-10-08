KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah's 4th Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Congressman Mike Kennedy and Democratic candidate Jonny Larsen took to the debate stage Thursday evening at Snow College in Ephraim ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

During the conversation, hosted by the Utah Debate Commission, the candidates discussed several pressing issues impacting Utahns, including oil prices and the war in Iran, housing, immigration, and health care.

But did their statements of fact hold up to the KSL Truth Test? The KSL Investigators fact-checked claims from each of the candidates:

Iran war

In response to a question about what the federal government can do to bring down gas prices, Larsen brought up Kennedy's voting record.

"The immediate thing that we can do right now is end this illegal war. My opponent over here voted against the War Powers Resolution Act six times," Larsen said.

We looked up Kennedy's congressional voting record and found he did vote against six war powers resolutions regarding U.S. involvement in Iran. We rate Larsen's claim true.

Related:

In response to the same question, Kennedy said he supports President Trump's handling of the Iran War.

"And now," Kennedy said, "we've learned since this attack on Iran that they have ballistic missiles that can reach 2,500 miles."

Rep. Mike Kennedy, Republican candidate for Utah's 4th congressional district, speaks during a debate Thursday at Snow College in Ephraim. (Photo: Pool)

It's true that in March, U.S. officials reported that Iran fired missiles toward a joint United States-United Kingdom military base in the Indian Ocean, which is about 2,500 miles from Iran. According to multiple prominent news outlets, one missile fell short, while the other was intercepted.

Because no public evidence confirms that Iran possesses an operational 2,500-mile-range ballistic missile, we rate Kennedy's claim unproven.

Housing costs

At multiple points throughout Thursday's debate, the issue of housing came up.

"Many of our youth, even people my age, cannot afford a home," said Larsen. "The average price of homes in Utah County is $650,000."

We checked the data. Zillow reports Utah County's average home price is $540,000. Most other analysts measure median prices — not average prices, which can vary wildly.

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah told KSL the median price in Utah County for all housing types — including single-family, condos and townhomes — was $523,000 in September.

For single-family homes, the median price was higher, but at $605,000, according to the Gardner Institute.

We found no housing data anywhere for Utah County — median or average — coming anywhere near Larsen's claim of $650,000. We rate it false.

Jonny Larsen, Democratic candidate for Utah's 4th congressional district, speaks during a debate Thursday at Snow College in Ephraim. (Photo: Pool)

Companies buying homes

Also on housing, Kennedy referred to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which recently became law.

"In that act, that forbade institutional investors like BlackRock from buying up large tracts of single-occupant, single-owner, single-family homes," Kennedy said, "which is a massive step in the right direction."

It's true the law does put limits on corporations buying single-family homes. But BlackRock is not one of them. The company even has a page on its website clarifying that BlackRock is not buying individual houses in the U.S.

Related:

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah's 3rd Congressional District Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy and Democratic challenger Kent Udell debated Friday at Utah Tech University in St. George. We fact-checked their statements.

Kennedy likely meant Blackstone, a private equity firm that has bought many single-family homes.

We rate Kennedy's claim both true and false since he got the gist of the law right — but not the name of one of the companies it targeted.

Next debate

The final congressional debate in Utah will take place next Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the 2nd congressional district. We'll be back that night with a Truth Test.