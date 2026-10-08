South Salt Lake crews investigate State Street structure fire

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SOUTH SALT LAKE — Firefighters in South Salt Lake responded to a structure fire on State Street Thursday evening.

Firefighters were first made aware of the blaze at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call reporting heavy smoke coming from a commercial building located at 2900 South State St., according to the South Salt Lake Fire Department.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters noticed the fire's smoke had turned white, and the building's sprinkler system had kicked on, containing the flames.

However, firefighters said they had to ventilate the building with fans and a swamp cooler due to the heavy amount of smoke and carbon monoxide present. Fire crews also cleared the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to firefighters.