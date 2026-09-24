Davis County leader says he's 'committed to personal improvement' in wake of critical probe

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

FARMINGTON — Six months after completion of a critical investigation into Davis County Commissioner John Crofts and his dealings with other county workers, Crofts offers a measure of contrition.

"I'm committed to personal improvement. I'm committed to making sure that we represent the taxpayers and the employees and everybody in Davis County well," he said.

At the same time, he offers pushback to the probe, sparked by what some in the investigation described as his hostile and unprofessional demeanor with other county employees and officials at times. The depiction in the report, he maintains, doesn't accurately represent who he is.

"I've had a lot of people talk to me, and, you know, tell me that they're sorry that that happened, and that the ... report didn't really reflect who I was," he said.

Crofts took office to his first term as county commissioner in January 2025. Thereafter, according to an eight-page summary of the investigation dated March 25 that has been publicly released, county workers started reporting instances of hostile, intimidating and uncomfortable dealings with the man.

"Nearly every witness that I interviewed experienced what they termed a hostile work environment," reads the summary. "This includes being yelled at, being told they are a liar to their face, having their job threatened due to their political affiliation, being attacked and slandered in public meetings if they disagree with his views and being publicly accused of both criminal and personal misconduct."

The findings of the investigation prompted fellow commissioners Bob Stevenson and Lorene Kamalu last July to remove Crofts as commission chairman. He's also been removed from his role as County Commission representative to numerous boards and committees, effectively minimizing his dealings with other people. Now, nearly four months after the revelations became public and more than two months after the public discussion of the issue during a July 7 Davis County Commission meeting, things seem to be settling down, at least as Crofts and Stevenson, a fellow county commissioner, put it.

"I do believe that we are in a healing process and that everyone's working to move the county along," said Stevenson, who's vying for a seat in the Utah House of Representatives this election cycle and will leave his commissioner post when his term ends early next January. "The county is in good shape. Things are being accomplished and looking forward to a new commission coming in at the first of the year."

Crofts, too, puts a positive face on things. The three county commissioners, all Republicans, each earn $144,000 to $150,000 a year, not including benefits, and wield considerable authority, overseeing a general fund budget that totals around $113.56 million for 2026.

"We are cooperating and coordinating on county management issues," Crofts said. "We're being professional amongst ourselves, if that's what you're asking."

Mixed sentiments

Either way, Crofts, speaking more in-depth on the topic with KSL than he has previously, said the episode has been one of the most emotionally painful experiences he's gone through. He goes back and forth between saying the probe and the charges it contains are variously unfair and false and expressing remorse.

The 26 people interviewed for the investigation, including many current and former county workers, remain anonymous, and he has no way to cross-examine them, he said. He questions some of their assertions and says some charges lack proper context. He also notes that he was the only one of the three county commissioners to vote against a controversial 14.9% property tax hike late last year, suggesting that may somehow factor in the matter.

"I categorically deny some of the things in that report, and I thought the report was a little bit unfair, too, because it had a lot of opinion in it," he said. Many county employees have approached him with supportive comments, he added, telling him the charges outlined in the investigation don't align with their view of Crofts.

At the same time, Crofts says the turn of events has been cause for introspection and that he has reached out to some people who he may have hurt to apologize.

"I'm not below apologizing to people, and I have apologized for some things, and, you know, I've told people, if I do something that offends you, I hope you feel comfortable talking to me," he said. "I've tried to make it where people can approach me and talk to me. And, by the way, I think that that's been good. I think that there's been some good things come out of it."

Since Crofts is an elected official and no criminal activity has been charged, though the investigation maintains that some of the things Crofts allegedly said may be defamatory, county officials don't have recourse to punish him, aside from paring back his work portfolio. The probe, though, "strongly" recommends that Crofts get training in leadership, management and workplace conduct.

"In this manner, he can hopefully learn what is and is not appropriate conduct in this position of authority as a commissioner," it reads.

To that end, Crofts said he "had a training" and has been reading books and engaging in introspection in response to the turn of events.

"I'm not saying that there's not room for a lot of improvement on my end," he said. "I think anybody in elected office has to have a degree of humility and be able to make corrections when needed and when requested, and take open feedback from people — not just the voters, but people we work with as well."

'Not trying to stir this up'

Going forward, Stevenson said Crofts' pared-back work portfolio will likely remain in effect into the new year. Then it will be the responsibility of the newly configured County Commission next January to decide what comes next.

"The two new commissioners that come in are going to have to watch and see ... what takes place from that point, and that's why, you know, I'm not trying to stir this up," Stevenson said.

Kendalyn Harris, a Republican, is the sole candidate on the November ballot for the County Commission post now held by Stevenson. At the same time, Kamalu was defeated in the Republican primary in her bid for reelection. She'll be replaced by the winner of the race for that post between Republican Susan Lee and unaffiliated candidate Bret Millburn. Crofts' seat is not on the ballot this cycle.

While the three commissioners now on board are managing despite the turmoil caused by the situation, Crofts looks forward to the new configuration.

"We are cooperating and coordinating," he said. "Now that said, I am looking forward to working with the new commission, and I believe that the new commission will be an improvement."