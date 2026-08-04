67 Utah taxing entities seeking $93.58M in tax hikes between them, taxpayers group says

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SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous cities, school districts, fire districts and other taxing entities all across Utah have already been debating property tax hikes for fiscal year 2026-2027.

Now the time has come for property owners and others to formally sound off before elected officials take final action.

"These proposals are not final, and taxpayers have an opportunity to express their support, opposition or concerns before elected officials vote on the increases," the Utah Taxpayers Association, a watchdog group, said in a statement.

According to an analysis by the group, 67 taxing entities across the state have proposed property tax increases. The hikes, if approved as proposed, would collectively bring in an additional $93.58 million in revenue to the varied cities, towns and school, water and fire districts. Officials may still adjust their proposals downward, though they can't boost proposed tax hikes.

While debate on the proposals by officials in the varied entities has been ongoing since last spring in some cases, the truth-in-taxation hearings required under state law before officials take formal action just started on Monday. They'll continue through Aug. 27, and the taxpayers association encourages the public to take part.

"Property-tax increases should never happen on autopilot," said Billy Hesterman, president of the group. "Truth-in-taxation hearings give taxpayers a chance to ask why more revenue is needed, how the money will be spent and whether elected officials considered alternatives. We strongly encourage Utahns to attend and make their voices heard."

According to the taxpayers association, Granite School District, Salt Lake City and Cache County School District are proposing the largest increases gauging by revenue that would be generated, $43.5 million between them. The Granite school system's 10.3% hike would generate $21.1 million, the Salt Lake City increase of 9.2% would bring in $13.8 million and the Cache school system's 37.1% increase would add $8.6 million to its coffers.

Here's a look at the larger proposed increases within Utah's most-populated counties:

Salt Lake County: 16 entities in all seek property tax hikes, and they include the two biggest increases by dollar amount identified by the taxpayers association, the Salt Lake City and Granite School District proposals.

Canyons School District seeks a 5.5% hike that would generate an extra $6.87 million, Cottonwood Heights proposes a 42% hike that would bring in $3.5 million and Draper is weighing a 25.1% hike that would bring in $2.46 million.

Utah County: 11 entities seek tax hikes in Utah County, led by Eagle Mountain, pursuing a 220.9% increase that would bring in $6.74 million.

Saratoga Springs seeks a 50% hike that would bring in $3.1 million, the Provo School District proposes a 7% increase that would generate $1.31 million and American Fork is mulling an 8.5% hike that would bring in $660,000.

Davis County: 9 entities seek increases in Davis County, led by South Davis Metro Fire, pursuing a 16.3% increase that would yield $1.32 million. The fire district serves Bountiful, Centerville, North Salt Lake, West Bountiful, Woods Cross and unincorporated areas of southern Davis County.

Woods Cross seeks a 46.9% increase that would generate $995,285, Kaysville proposes a 14.1% increase that would yield $802,910 and the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District seeks an 8.7% jump that would generate $572,626. The conservancy district also seeks a tax hike in Weber County, where it also operates.

Weber County: 8 Weber County entities seek increases, led by Roy, pursuing a 54.9% hike that would generate $2.81 million.

Ogden Valley, a new city, proposes a 512.6% hike that would bring in $2.48 million, though its ability to boost taxes remains focus of an ongoing legal fight. North View Fire District, which serves North Ogden, Pleasant View and Harrisville, seeks a 9.7% hike that would yield $493,424, the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District seeks a 7% hike that would bring in $487,333 and South Ogden is pursuing a 10.3% increase that would generate $476,331.

South Ogden, the taxpayers association notes, is one of 11 entities across Utah seeking a tax increase for the fourth year in a row.

Washington County: 2 entities seek tax hikes in Washington County. Hildale proposes a 167.8% hike that would generate $210,219 and Toquerville seeks a 30.4% increase that would yield $98,000.