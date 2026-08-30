Woman with gun shot, killed by police in Nephi, officials say

NEPHI — A woman died after being shot by police early Sunday as officers responded to a domestic violence incident in Nephi.

A Nephi police officer and a Juab County deputy responded about 5 a.m. on the report of a weapon being involved in a domestic violence incident, Nephi police said in a news release.

A woman described as the suspect fled the scene by the time the officers responded, according to police. She was later found with a gun at her home by a Nephi police officer who attempted to arrest her, the news release said.

"During the encounter, shots were fired, and the female suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene," Nephi police said.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

A man was arrested after he was found at the scene of the shooting. Police did not say why the man was arrested.

No officers were injured.

The Utah County Multiagency Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating.