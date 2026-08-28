Driver accused of causing head-on crash faces a dozen charges

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 28, 2026 at 9:05 a.m.

 
A man whose blood-alcohol was more than five times the legal limit when he caused a head-on crash, according to the UHP, now faces a dozen charges.

A man whose blood-alcohol was more than five times the legal limit when he caused a head-on crash, according to the UHP, now faces a dozen charges. (arfo, Shutterstock)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jonathan Abarca-Rodriguez faces 12 charges after a head-on crash near Park City.
  • He allegedly drove impaired, causing injuries to four people on Aug. 22.
  • Abarca-Rodriguez's blood-alcohol level was 0.277%, over five times the legal limit.

PARK CITY — A Salt Lake City man accused of driving while impaired and causing a head-on crash near Park City has been charged.

Jonathan Casimiro Abarca-Rodriguez, 26, was charged Thursday in Summit County's 3rd District Court with four counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, a third-degree felony; four counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor; being an alcohol restricted driver and not having an interlock device in his car, class B misdemeanors; having an open container of alcohol in his car, a class C misdemeanor; and failing to stay on the right side of the road, an infraction.

On Aug. 22, about 9:30 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash on state Route 248 near Round Valley Drive.

"Abarca-Rodriguez…drove eastbound in the westbound lanes, and struck another vehicle head-on," according to charging documents.

By the time troopers arrived at the crash, Abarca-Rodriguez and a passenger had run from the scene, climbed over a fence and were found lying in a nearby field, the charges state.

"Officers observed multiple open containers of alcohol in Abarca-Rodriguez's car, and (the UHP) learned through a records check that he was an alcohol-restricted driver and required to have an interlock on his car, which he did not have," according to the charges.

Investigators say Abarca-Rodriguez had two passengers in his vehicle and the car he hit had two occupants, "all of whom were injured in the collision."

Abarca-Rodriguez told police he drank six to seven beers. A preliminary breath test measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.277%, or more than five times the legal limit, the charges state.

Court records state Abarca-Rodriguez was previously convicted of DUI in Murray Justice Court in April 2025.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSummit/Wasatch County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  