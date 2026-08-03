Victim identified in fatal Liberty Park shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say an argument over a dog may have led to a fatal shooting in Liberty Park on Sunday.

Dylan Lee McDonald, 21, was arrested for investigation of murder. On Tuesday, Salt Lake City police confirmed the identity of the victim as 25-year-old Marquise Resendez.

On Sunday, just after 3:30 p.m., near 600 East and 1300 South, officers responded to a report of a shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located (Resendez) with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical personnel arrived a short time later and declared the victim deceased," a police booking affidavit states.

Witnesses pointed out McDonald to police arriving on scene, and they took him into custody. While being detained, officers say McDonald "made several utterances," including making claims that "he saw the victim threaten a lady with what he believed was a gun earlier in the day" and that "McDonald said he was trying to get a dog from the victim ... that actually belonged to someone else," according to the affidavit.

McDonald claimed that during the confrontation, Resendez slapped him and then "was reaching for something, so he pulled his gun and shot the victim," the affidavit states.

Investigators found a single shell casing in the area of the shooting and "a black lighter shaped as a small pistol" near the victim, according to police.

Several witnesses confirmed to police that the two men had been arguing over a dog prior to the shooting and that Resendez pushed and slapped McDonald.

"The witnesses indicated they never saw the victim reach for anything," according to the affidavit. "One witness indicated that the victim was unwrapping the dog leash from his hand when the shot was fired. The same witness indicated that immediately after the shooting, he removed a black lighter shaped as a pistol from the victim's pants pocket, showed McDonald that it was a lighter and not a gun, before throwing it to the ground."

After he was taken to the Salt Lake City Police Department for further questioning, McDonald said that "he wished he wasn't blind, he thought his prescription glasses had been slapped off his face, and all he saw after being slapped was blurriness," the affidavit states.

The nonprofit group Showers of Hope Utah, which provides services to unsheltered people such as showers and is based at Liberty Park, on Monday announced a celebration of life for "Kratos."

"Many people saw the news reporting that a homeless man was shot and killed in Liberty Park. We want our community to know the person behind the headline.

Kratos was a beloved member of the Liberty Park homeless community. He was a loyal friend, a familiar face, a protector of others, and someone who brought kindness, laughter, and friendship to the park. He was also a cherished member of the Showers of Hope family, where he was known for looking out for volunteers and fellow guests alike," the organization stated. "His life mattered. His friendships mattered. He mattered.

"When someone living on the streets dies, there is often no funeral, no obituary, and no gathering to honor their life. We believe every person deserves to be remembered," the group continued.

The founder and executive director of Showers of Hope added on social media, "Kratos was one of our very first shower guests and has been part of our community from the beginning. He was always friendly, brought a smile when he came to our showers and added to our positive vibe. He was fiercely protective of our team, always looking out for us in the park and making sure we were okay.

"Our hearts are broken for everyone who knew and loved him. We grieve alongside our shower guests, his friends, and our entire park family.

The park won't be the same without you, Kratos."

A celebration of life for Kratos will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Park.