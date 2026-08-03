1 injured in fall near Bells Canyon Waterfall

SANDY — A person was critically injured after falling 50 feet near Bells Canyon Waterfall on Saturday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that its team responded to reports of the incident at 8:59 p.m.

"Sandy City Fire Department personnel quickly responded, hiking to the patient's location and initiating medical care," Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said, adding that Sandy fire requested help from Salt Lake County and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The injured person was placed in a spinal-immobilization device and was hoisted to the Bells Canyon Trailhead parking lot, the county sheriff's office said. From there, the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Chris Bronson with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Everyone was off the mountain by 11 p.m.

"Waterfalls and steep canyon terrain can be hazardous, especially after dark," the search and rescue statement stated. "Stay on designated trails, maintain a safe distance from cliff edges and always be aware of changing conditions."