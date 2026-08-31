Utah mother who loved family, board games and Lagoon remembered

KANARAVILLE, Iron County — Friends and family members are remembering a single mother in southern Utah who was allegedly shot and killed by her teen daughter over the weekend.

Mary Ellen Crase, 45, of Kanarraville, also known as Mary Ellen Billings, was shot early Saturday near 400 South Main Street.

"It was reported a juvenile female had intentionally shot an adult family member. Deputies arrived and attempted to render aid but discovered the adult female was deceased," the Iron County sheriff's office stated. "The suspect was taken into custody without incident."

Crase's 15-year-old daughter was charged Monday in 5th District Juvenile Court with murder and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, both first-degree felonies. KSL is not naming the teen at this time.

Neither police nor court documents have stated a possible motive for the killing. The shooting came just days after Crase was interviewed by several local news stations, including KSL, regarding Flock cameras being installed and vandalized in front of her home. It was not known Monday if that was connected in any way to her death.

According to a message posted with a GoFundMe* written by Crase's family, she "was deeply loved by her family and known by many others through My Autistic Family," her social media account "where she shared pieces of family life, adventures, challenges, and a whole lot of fun" Crase's TikTok account, billed as "Adventures of a single mom- family of 5 Autistic & other disabilities!" has more than 32,000 followers.

"Mary was the undisputed queen of board games. Some of our family's best memories are simply sitting around a table playing together, laughing, competing, and enjoying being a family. Those ordinary moments have become some of the ones we treasure most," the fundraiser states while also noting her love of Lagoon Amusement Park.

"Mary also wasn't afraid to take a stand when something mattered to her. Most recently, that included her fight against Flock cameras. If you knew Mary, you probably aren't surprised. When Mary believed in something, you generally knew about it. That was Mary. She cared deeply, loved fiercely, had strong opinions, created adventures, and built memories with the people she loved."

The family statement notes that "there are complicated family and legal matters still being resolved," but that the money raised will help Crase's adult daughter.

"Because there is an active investigation and children are involved, our family will not be discussing the circumstances surrounding Mary's death. We ask that people respect the privacy of everyone involved and refrain from speculation. We would rather this page be a place to remember Mary for the life she lived: the mom, sister, daughter and friend; the board-game queen; the Lagoon fanatic; the woman who wasn't afraid to fight about Flock cameras; and the person behind so many memories that her family now holds especially close."

On social media, people posted memories and tributes. Adam Crase, one of Mary's older brothers, stated, "I hope somehow she gets to watch her daughters grow, heal, and become stronger than ever. And I hope the fierce, caring, unfailing spirit that made Mary so unmistakably Mary continues to live through them and through everyone who loved her. I'm just really, really sad today."

"She was there in my youth, she was helpful and fun, she helped me prep the garden bed for my first ever garden, we canned peaches, stayed up late trying new foods and playing board games, gas station runs, making crafts and spa nights, she was my go-to when our dog had puppies on what to do. She never hesitated to help and always answered the call when we needed her," another woman posted. "I will never forget the kindness and fun she showed me in my life, as a young teen trying to navigate so much going on in my life, she was someone I could always go to and she showed me how to be confident."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.