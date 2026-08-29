Girl shoots, kills family member in Iron County, sheriff's office says

By Ashley Imlay, KSL | Posted - Aug. 29, 2026 at 9:04 a.m.

 
A girl shot and killed a family member early Saturday in Iron County, the sheriff's office said.

A girl shot and killed a family member early Saturday in Iron County, the sheriff's office said. (Matt Gush, Adobe Stock)

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KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — A girl shot and killed a family member early Saturday in Iron County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a gunshot wound in the area of 400 S. Main St. in Kanarraville about 4:19 a.m.

"It was reported a juvenile female had intentionally shot an adult family member," the Iron County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement on Facebook.

Deputies tried to render aid, but they found the woman who had been shot was deceased.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Officials did not disclose the relationship between the girl and woman, nor did they say what led up to the shooting.

The girl, whose identity and age were not released, was taken into custody.

"This is an active investigation, and no further information is being released at this time. ... This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community," the sheriff's office said.

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Ashley Imlay, KSLAshley Imlay
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

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