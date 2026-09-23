Utah mother accused of rubbing hot spices on daughter

HURRICANE, Washington County — A Hurricane woman is accused of rubbing hot spices on her teen daughter's face, hitting her multiple times with a belt and cutting off her hair to punish her.

The 49-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for investigation of a misdemeanor crime. But on Wednesday, she was charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

KSL is not naming the woman to protect the identity of the teen victim.

On Monday, the woman was called to pick up her daughter, who is under 16-years old, from school because she got in trouble, according to a police booking affidavit. When they got home, the girl says her mother turned up the music in their home very loud, "so no one could hear her crying."

Over the next two hours, the girl says her mother used a belt to hit her legs and back and "at one point she couldn't feel her legs," the affidavit states.

When they were in the kitchen, the mother also "grabbed some spice from the table and rubbed it on (the teen's) face, mouth, and throat. (She) said it burned her face, mouth, and throat ... (and) made her throw up. (She) said the spice had seeds in it," according to the affidavit. The mother also threatened the teen with a knife, according to police.

The mother then made her daughter "strip down and get in the shower … (and) hit her in the shower with the belt" and then "cut (the teen's) hair with scissors" as "punishment," the affidavit states.

Police who were called to investigate noted several large bruises on the girl from being hit by the belt and arrested the mother.