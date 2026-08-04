Utah man identified as victim in Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

TWIN FALLS — Police have identified a Utah man as a victim of the weekend shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho.

Twin Falls police identified 66-year-old Dale Schultz, of Salt Lake City, as one of three people who died in a shooting in Twin Falls on Saturday in a press release.

The police department identified 23-year-old Ashley Garibay of Stockton, California, and 59-year-old Christopher Claunch of Hangerman, Idaho, as the other two victims.

"Each person lost was a valued member of our community or guests of our community, and we recognize the profound pain this incident has caused across Twin Falls and beyond," the release states.

On Tuesday night, St. Olaf Catholic Church in Bountiful is hosting Mass and a Rosary to honor Schultz.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the FBI is asking the public to share any footage they have of the shooting to a digital media tipline.

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